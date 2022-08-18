Delhi International Airport Update: With effect from 17th August 2022, all private and commercial vehicles would drive through the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) area to pick up the passenger arriving at the Delhi International Airport Terminal 3. The decision to shift cars from Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) area has been taken to enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at the forecourt area of T3, said Delhi International Airport in a statement.

At present, private and some commercial vehicles wait in Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up the arriving passengers. Delhi Airport has put up adequate signage across the terminal building and approach roads about the new traffic movement initiative.

First 15 minutes of parking free

Under the new traffic movement plan, Delhi Airport has made the first 15 minutes of parking of all private vehicles at the MLCP free for picking up the passengers and exiting the MLCP parking area. After this, applicable parking charges would apply. However, the commercial vehicles will be charged as per the applicable parking rates in Lane 3.

Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3 for hassle-free parking. Delhi Airport will deploy Raxa Guards, who will help direct these vehicles to reach the MLCP. Additionally, passengers can also get updates through Delhi Airport’s social media handles.

Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP)

The Multi level car parking has been a part of the International Terminal T3 for a while now and has a large area for pick-up and helps the passengers commute further from the airport. The MLCP has facilities like F&B counters, ATMs, washrooms, baby care room, waiting lounge, mobile charging stations etc. The MLCP has been set to provide a safe and controlled parking/ pick-up experience to passengers.