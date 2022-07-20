Due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, at least seven flights were diverted and about 40 flight services were delayed at Delhi airport. City faced heavy downpour today afternoon leading to diversions and delays. At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on July 20.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK952 Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to heavy rain in Delhi. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 20, 2022

Vistara said on Twitter that its two Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities -- one to Jaipur and another to Indore -- due to heavy rains in Delhi.

Also read: India to Vietnam for Rs 9! Vietjet announces offers on international flight tickets

Sources said at least seven flights, including the aforementioned two of Vistara, were diverted to other cities from the Delhi airport.

Delhi airport's operator DIAL did not respond.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV