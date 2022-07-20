NewsAviation
Delhi Rains: 7 flights diverted, 40 delayed at Indira Gandhi International airport

Delhi Rains: Due to heavy downpour in the national capital, at least 7 flights were diverted and about 40 flight services were delayed at Delhi's IGI airport, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi rains affected flight operations in the national capital today
  • Seven flights were diverted and about 40 flight services were delayed
  • 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather conditions

Due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, at least seven flights were diverted and about 40 flight services were delayed at Delhi airport. City faced heavy downpour today afternoon leading to diversions and delays. At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on July 20. 

Vistara said on Twitter that its two Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities -- one to Jaipur and another to Indore -- due to heavy rains in Delhi.

Sources said at least seven flights, including the aforementioned two of Vistara, were diverted to other cities from the Delhi airport.
Delhi airport's operator DIAL did not respond. 

(With inputs from PTI)

