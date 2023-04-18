topStoriesenglish2596281
Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Due To False Alarm In Cockpit

A full emergency was declared at the IGI Airport for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST|Source: PTI

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport here on Tuesday due to a false warning in the cockpit, the airline said on Tuesday. "On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit," the airline said in a statement. The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain, SpiceJet said and added that before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal.

"The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain. Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the statement added.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, it added. A source, however, said that a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

"Full emergency was declared at 10:40 am on Tuesday for SpiceJet's Delhi-Srinagar flight SG 8373. The flight landed back at IGI airport safely," the source said.

