NewsAviation
DGCA

DGCA asks airlines for strict action against passengers not following COVID protocols

With increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, DGCA has issued guidelines to airlines for strict action against passengers not following Covid-19 protocols.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • DGCA issues guidelines over Covid-19 safety protocols to airlines
  • Asks air carriers to take strict action against passengers not following safety regulations
  • DGCA asks to ensure that passengers wear face mask during the journey

Trending Photos

DGCA asks airlines for strict action against passengers not following COVID protocols

In view of increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has asked airlines to ensure follow-up of Covid-19 protocols. The authority is urging flight operators to ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks all the time throughout the flight and the required sanitization of the aircraft is maintained by the airline. Also, DGCA added that if a passenger shows disagreement to comply with the Covid-19 protocols, strict actions will be taken against the passenger. Earlier, DGCA said that those passengers who do not wear masks on the flight can be treated as ‘unruly’.

The civil aviation regulator earlier warned that such passengers will be removed from the aircraft before departure if they are found without a face mask and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

Giving details, the civil aviation regulator DGCA said the CISF personnel will be in charge of enforcing mask guidelines at the airports. 

Also read - DGCA issues new guidelines for airports in India to prevent bird hit in aircrafts

The new DGCA guidelines came days after the Delhi High Court ordered it to take a tough line against passengers who refuse to comply with Covid safety norms.

In its order of June 3, the high court called for strict action, observing that the pandemic is not over yet. "If the passenger refuses to follow protocol despite reminders, action should be taken under health ministry or DGCA guidelines,'' it said.

They can be physically removed, put on a "no-fly" list or be handed over to security agencies for further action, the court said. "The issuance of said order, in our view, is the right step since the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing up its ugly head," the court observed.

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Kashmiri Pandits get freedom from fear?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorists unhappy with changes in Kashmir
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chinese threat' 450 km away from Indian border!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?