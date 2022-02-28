DIAL, IIT-Delhi sign agreement to improve operational efficiency at Delhi airport terminals

To enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at Delhi airport terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, the Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has signed an agreement with IIT-Delhi, an official statement read on February 28.

The analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the airport, read the statement.

It will also help in better understanding of passenger preferences and allow DIAL to design customized services for them, the statement noted. "A team from IIT Delhi will carry out AI-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions," it said.

The agreement, signed between IIT-Delhi and DIAL on February 21, will remain in force for five years, it added.

With inputs from PTI

