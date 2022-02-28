हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
airport

DIAL, IIT-Delhi sign agreement to improve operational efficiency at Delhi airport terminals

 The analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the airport, read the statement.

DIAL, IIT-Delhi sign agreement to improve operational efficiency at Delhi airport terminals
Image for representation

To enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at Delhi airport terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, the Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has signed an agreement with IIT-Delhi, an official statement read on February 28. 

The analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the airport, read the statement.

It will also help in better understanding of passenger preferences and allow DIAL to design customized services for them, the statement noted. "A team from IIT Delhi will carry out AI-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions," it said.

Also read: Govt is working on policy for regional airlines, helicopter operators to boost last mile connectivity: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The agreement, signed between IIT-Delhi and DIAL on February 21, will remain in force for five years, it added. 

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
airportDelhi AirportDIALIIT-Delhi
Next
Story

Toyota drives in EV market with safer, longer-lasting battery

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The threat of nuclear war looms large over the world