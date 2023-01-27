Digi Yatra App to be Implemented at Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada Airports Soon; Details Here

After a successful rollout at Varanasi airport, the Union government is adopting Digi Yatra at Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada airports, according to Airports Authority of India Chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday. The app is meant to make travelling through airports a smoother and faster process for passengers. It is to be noted that AAI has been rolling out the app in a phased manner and will later implement the same in other airports.

During the celebration of the 74th Republic Day at Delhi`s AAI-ATC (Air Traffic Control) services building, the AAI chairman said, "Digi Yatra is an important step that we have been able to implement after 3-4 years of hard work. The AAI had been effectively involved under the ministry, and with the help of private operators, we have made an ecosystem ready where software is made separately, and hardware is kept at the airport so that passengers could have a faceless identification and travel faster."

"Whenever passengers come to the airport, they go through the security check at first, then at check-in and inside another security check at the boarding gate. At these places, they had to show their IDs and boarding cards. The chairman said that Digi Yatra has taken a huge step in implementing seamless, paperless travel without these documents," the chairman said.

"We are happy to have been able to implement this at Varanasi airport, and many passengers have been able to use it," the chairman said, adding, "More than 25-30 percent of passengers have been using this service at Varanasi airport." He said, "We request passengers who haven`t used to use it to use this hassle-free and paperless travel."

Digi Yatra envisages a traveller pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish his identity, which could be linked to the boarding pass. For this facility, one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture.

(With ANI Inputs)