'Hijack' Tweets SpiceJet Passenger Frustrated Over Flight Delay, Arrested at Delhi Airport

A man was detained after reportedly falsely reporting over Twitter that a flight from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked. The incident happened on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh, Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-Jaipur flight was diverted to Delhi because of inclement weather.

The flight landed at 9:45 am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40 pm. Meanwhile, Rathore tweeted, " SG 58 Dubai to Jaipur high jacked ", the police said. However, in the same thread, he tweeted saying that he is not good with the English language and, instead of 'delay' used the word "high jacked." Furthermore, he apologised for the tweet later on.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: IAF Shares STUNNING Cockpit View of Sarang Helicopter Team over Kartavya Path - Watch

Rathore was offloaded from the flight with his bag, and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action, they said.

@flyspicejet SG 58 Dubai to jaipur high jacked @JM_Scindia — Moti Singh Rathore (@MotiSin04410585) January 25, 2023

The accused told police that he posted the tweet as he was frustrated over the flight being stranded, they added. A case was registered in the matter, and Rathore was arrested, the police said.

Such incidents of 'Unruly' passengers have been increasing along with incidents of misbehaviour on flights. In one such incident, a passenger left a note saying 'bomb' on the flight, causing panic at the airport. Other notable incidents of misbehaviour on the flight include an Air India passenger peeing on his co-passenger, fights on flight, and an argument between the passengers. However, airlines are yet to devise a method to deal with such passengers.

With PTI Inputs