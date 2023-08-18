Digital Rendering Imagines Iconic Boeing 747 Wearing New Air India Livery: See Pic

Air India, the Tata Group-owned airline recently revealed its new livery and logo taking forward its rebranding activity under its transformation journey as announced by the N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India. The country's oldest airline, founded in 1932 by JRD Tata, revealed its new brand identity at an event held in New Delhi recently announcing a new livery colour, logo, cabin design among other things. The Air India's transformation follows Tata Sons' acquisition of the airline from the government in January 2022.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font. The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’ and will replace the familiar red and white colours on the aircraft.

Taking to the skies in style Air India's Boeing 747-400 [VT-ESO] departing out of Delhi with a fresh coat of vibrant new livery, showcasing a modern twist on timeless elegance. @airindia pic.twitter.com/qPgnT0MRfM — Aeroconcepts by Alaqmar! (@aeroconcepts1) August 17, 2023

The new livery has generated mixed emotions among the social media users, with some hailing the new colour scheme, while others bashing Air India for fiddling with its legacy and going too bold and outgoing in their approach. Nonetheless, social media users are having fun imaginging the Air India planes wearing the new livery, as the actual planes will hit the sky in late 2023.

A Twitter user going by the name Aeroconcepts by Alaqmar, has now imagined the iconic Boeing 747 jumbojet wearing the new Air India livery. For the uninitiated, Air India was the only Indian airline to operate a Boeing 747, until the ageing aircraft was replaced with the Boeing 777.

The Boeing 747 has been the most iconic plane of all time, thanks to its massive size, double decker cabin and iconic humped design, which became synonymous with big planes. Boeing stopped the production of the 747 jumbo to make way for more modern and efficient 777 plane and the last plane was delivered to Atlas Air, a cargo airline.

As seen in the picture, the Boeing 747-400 can be seen wearing the new livery with a triple coloured tail in Chakara design, red coloured underbelly with golden frame and new Air India logo written in Air India font sitting between the two decks.

For reference, this is just a digital imagination of the aircraft as Air India doesn't operate Boeing 747 anymore on any route. Moreover, Air India will induct Airbus A350 in the fleet soon, which will be the first ever widebody plane for the airline apart from the Boeing planes.