DigiYatra App Update: Here's How to Upload Boarding Pass Before Taking Flight - Step-by-Step Guide

The DigiYatra app has been implemented at multiple airports in India and is in use by passengers. Recently, Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank fame and the former Managing Director and Co-founder of BhratPE, recently tweeted about the inconvenience caused to him due to the updated DigiYatra app. The Ministry of Civil Aviation responded to the issue and clarified that the steps to upload boarding pass before taking flight is to avoid any inconvenience. Here are the steps one needs to be followed to upload a boarding pass before taking a flight at the airport.

Problem With Old Version of Digi Yatra App

Before we start with the steps, it is imperative to mention that the app earlier had issues with cache (the problem Ashneer Grover mentioned). Hence the air travellers have to update and use the version 2.0.1 on their Android phone. Similarly, the Apple iOS app users also need to update their app to version 2.0.2 which is also available on the App Store.

DigiYatra App Download

The DigiYatra App can be downloaded from the PlayStore for Android phones or the App Store for iOS phones. Upload your photo after linking your ID credentials with DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar after installing the programme. When purchasing tickets, a Digi Yatra ID will be produced, which must be supplied. The airlines will provide this ID and the passenger information to the departure airport.

Steps to Upload Boarding Pass via DigiYatra App:

Step 1: Upon opening the DigiYatra app one can see the shared boarding pass QR code on the home screen which can be used to scan at the airport entry gate. If not, the passengers can also open the device folder, search and open the airline issued boarding pass in PDF format.

Step 2: Once the boarding pass is scanned and uploaded the users will see a pop up window. The new pop up allows the travellers to directly share the boarding pass with the airport and hence relieving them of all the hassle and speeding up the process at the airport.

DigiYatra App: Airports

The app is currently deployed at three airports in India i.e., Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi; Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The government plans to expand the usage of airports in Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata by March 2023.