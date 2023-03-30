'Disgusting...': Drunk IndiGo Passenger Vomits, Defecates On Aisle Of Delhi-Bound Flight

Incidents of drunk passengers creating ruckus onboard flights have become common in the recent past. A new incident has now cropped from the IndiGo flight 6E 762, which was flying from Guwahati to Delhi. During the flight, the passenger vomited in the aisle in an inebriated state and he also defecated all around the toilet, a tweet from Bhaskar Dev Konwar - a fellow passenger, reveals. Bhaskar tweeted, “Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power.”

Konwar shared the picture, where a member of the cabin crew is visible clearing the place, where the passenger vomited. The lady is using sanitisation spray and tissues to clean the aisle.

Well, the tweet is gaining a lot of attention from Twitteratis. And a host of interesting responses are also visible around it. Another Twitter user commented, “The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as "girl power" is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption.”

It should be noted that alcohol is not served on domestic flights. Thus, it is pretty clear that the passenger boarded the aircraft after consuming alcohol.

The Tweet certainly has comments full of agitation and protest against the passenger and rules that help such flyers walk out of the situation unharmed. However, a user commented, “Although this time it was a drunk passenger, next time it could be an infant or a toddler, or an old unwell patient...Sorry, but wet vacuum cleaners should be kept available, as a precaution, across all aircrafts,” highlighting the absence of cleaning devices.