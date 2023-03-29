Redbird Aviation Opens Asia-Pacific's Biggest Flying Training Institute In India

Redbird Aviation has inaugurated the sixth flying base in Belagavi, Karnataka. The flying training institute is the largest flying school in India and the Asia-Pacific region. Redbird, which is renowned for offering top-notch instruction on how to become a professional airline pilot, will provide new academy participants with both theoretical and practical training. Dr. (General) V. K. Singh, the honourable Minister of State for Civil Aviation, presided over the ceremony.

Aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat's vision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to make India a global hub for pilot training, Redbird supports the goal by creating world-class infrastructure and becoming the exporter of pilot training.

Sharing her thoughts during her address at the official inauguration, Smt. Mangal Suresh Angadi Hon'ble Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Belagavi (Karnataka), shared, "I am overjoyed to see the first flight training aviation institute inaugurated in Belagavi, which also happens to be my Karnataka parliament constituency. It was a long-held dream of my Belagavi city to open avenues for youth to seek a profession in commercial pilot license under the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Establishing an FTO in Belagavi will assist them in realizing their dreams in the coming days. I want to thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh for their instrumental belief and support in our aim of achieving future Indian flying cadets."

Redbird has a presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Madhya Pradesh & Delhi NCR regions and has expanded to Sri Lanka. With the existing fleet of 40 Aircraft, expanding to 60 aircraft this year, Redbird consists of Modern Technology Glass-Cockpit aircraft, including Tecnam P 2008JC, Tecnam P 2006T, Tecnam P Mentor, and Cessna 172.

Speaking on occasion, Hon'ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh said, "I would like to address that the minister of civil aviation has begun utilizing and ensuring the proper ecosystem for the enhancement of civil aviation test base. One of the main initiatives has been to train more flight examiners in India so that people do not have to travel abroad. And in this context, I can now clear nearly thirty-five FDA agents operating from over fifty different locations. There is one that is our own, the Rashtriya Uran Academy, and then we have about eight vichar with the state administration and twenty-six now with the private sector. As a ministry, we are ensuring that more FDAS is established, and if you are looking for extended flying hours, anything from central India to southern India is a better region for the FDA. The cold winds will not slow you down if you use the same. I'd also like to commend Captain Karan Mann for selecting the ideal Aviation Centre in the lovely city of Belagavi, and I look forward to seeing more action there this summer."