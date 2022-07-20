Dog on runway stops Go First Leh-Delhi flight from takeoff, DGCA calls it ‘routine’ incident
Other than this, the Go First airline Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags, and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, reports PTI.
- The plane couldn't take off because of a dog on the runway
- There have been incidents of technicals with the airline's plane
- There have been multiple incidents of technical snags with multiple airlines
A dog entered the runway at Leh Airport, preventing a Go First aircraft from taking off that was bound for Delhi. It was described as a "routine" incident by DGCA officials. In addition, two Go First flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai to Leh on Tuesday were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation due to engine issues (DGCA). Both of the planes involved in the engine snag accidents will only take to the skies if the regulator has given the all-clear, according to officials. The aviation authority is looking into the occurrences.
Go First did not respond to PTI's requests for a statement on the aforementioned incidents. There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month.
Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
With inputs from PTI
