Doha-bound private plane suffers technical snag during take off, returns to airport

The plane had 139 passengers onboard who have been accommodated in the origin city and will be transferred to their destinations once the flight issue is resolved, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

A Doha-bound private plane with 139 passengers on board experienced a mechanical issue while it was getting ready to take off early on Friday, as per airport officials. It then turned around and returned. The hitch was discovered as the plane was prepared to take off, according to the official, and the pilots asked for permission to turn around. The 139 people disembarked and were given accommodations in hotels in the city. They were probably going to continue on to their destination once the technical problem was resolved.

More details awaited on the incident.

With inputs from PTI

