A small plane burst into flames in a viral video as it crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants on May 14, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The plane had three people on board. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma centre and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office did not answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox had not been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.

A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

