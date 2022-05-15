Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, people from different countries have been urging the nations to stop the war. The people's plea has been presented in front of the Russian government in the form of different ways of protest. On a similar note, adopting a new way of protesting a light aircraft in Poland drew "make beer, not war" using its flight path. The aircraft started its flight from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland and landed back there after tracing the phrase.

The two-seater light aircraft initially took a turn in the west before beginning to write his message. As per UK based news website Independent's report, the plane flew 40-mile (about 64 km) to complete the phase, completing the flight in around four hours before making its landing back in Poznan.

Smart Aviation, a flight school in Poznan, owns and operates the aircraft that carried out the mission. As per the data from Flightradar24, the aircraft used in the incident is a Tecnam P2008 JC with registration SP-SMC. The plane has a max cruising speed of 215 km/h and a range of 1065 km.

The message with the traced flight path was posted on Twitter, which has received mixed reactions from the netizens. Some users sympathise with the cause, while others made fun of the process.

It is to be noted that amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Poland has been supporting Ukraine in many different ways ranging from military support to help with the refugees.

