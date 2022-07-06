After almost a two-year hiatus, Bhutan-based Drukair has resumed regular flight operations between Paro and Bangkok through Bagdogra in West Bengal. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the airline had to halt operations on the route. Monday saw the resumption of the Paro-Bagdogra-Bangkok sector's regular flights, according to Drukair Senior Executive (Reservation) Nilanjana Sen.

With the resumption of the Drukair flight, the Bagdogra airport once again started handling international flights, an Airports Authority of India official said. The airline's flights between Paro and Bangkok with a stopover at Bagdogra will operate two days a week, Bagdogra Airport Director P Subramani said.

Drukair will operate a flight from Paro in Bhutan to Bangkok via Bagdogra on Mondays, and the return flight from Bangkok will be on Tuesdays. The flight from Paro will reach Bagdogra at 11.50 am and depart for Bangkok at 12.40 pm, while the return flight from Bangkok will arrive in Bagdogra at 8.40 am and take off for Paro at 9.30 am every Tuesday, the airport director said.

Also read: Smoke detected on Indigo Raipur-Indore flight after landing

With inputs from PTI