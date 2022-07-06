Smoke detected on Indigo Raipur-Indore flight after landing

The cabin crew of an IndiGo flight reported a smoke incident and notified officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about it. On July 5, during Taxi after landing, smoke emerged from the aircraft's interior, bringing the incident to light. It is to be noted that a similar incident occurred with a SpiceJet flight a few days ago forcing to make an emergency landing. At the time, the smoke was coming out because of a technical issue with the plane.

"A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing on July 05," DGCA said. Earlier, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the Delhi airport on July 2 after passengers claimed smoke in the plane.

According to SpiceJet Spokesperson, smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft. Earlier, the Indian aviation`s watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took a strong cognizance of the IndiGo operations after several flights were delayed across the country.

As per sources, the non-availability of crew members was cited as the primary reason for the hindrance.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance of IndiGo operations and sought a clarification/explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide," DGCA officials told ANI.

As per the Ministry of Civil aviation (MoCA) data, only 45 per cent of IndiGo flights were able to operate on-time performance (OTP) within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI)