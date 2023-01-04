'DRUNK' male flyer urinates on female passenger seated in Air India's Business Class, police complaint filed

In a shocking incident, an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger on Air India's flight from the United States to India. The female passenger, a senior citizen, was travelling on the business class of the Air India flight from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to IGI Airport in Delhi. Tata-owned Air India has now lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26, 2022, an airline official told ANI. As per the Air India official, after the complaint was received, Air India constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list'.

#UPDATE | We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent: Directorate General of Civil Aviation — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter. Speaking to ANI, an Air India official said, "Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK to Delhi."

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has now taken cognizance of the matter and stated that they are seeking a report from the Air India and shall take action against those found negligent. We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," the DGCA said on Wednesday.

There's a sharp increase in in-flight altercations between passengers, both globally and in India. Recently, a Thai Smile Airways flight video went viral, where a group of Indian passengers can be seen slapping another co-passenger on Bangkok-Kolkata flight.

In another incident, an IndiGo flight crew can be seen arguing with a passenger on Istanbul-New Delhi flight, being flown under codeshare agreement with Turkish Airways.

With ANI inputs