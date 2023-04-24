Drunk Flyer On New York-Delhi American Airlines Flight Urinates On Co-Passenger, Arrested

An allegedly inebriated passenger arriving from New York by American Airlines on Sunday relieved himself on another passenger in a Delhi Bound flight, said DGCA officials. The Aviation regulator on Monday said American Airlines has submitted a report to it on the incident and the passenger has been arrested. The airline has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement and an FIR has been lodged, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. This is at least the second such incident onboard an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi in less than two months.

As per a report on ANI, a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight and that the airline will further probe the matter as per internal procedures. In a statement on Monday, the airline said the flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in the national capital due to a disruption on board.

DGCA had sought and obtained a report from American Airlines. The airline has taken appropriate action as per DGCA regulations and will further investigate the matter as per their laid down internal procedures, the official added.

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," the airline said in the statement on Monday.

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them."

On March 5, a passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had urinated on a co-passenger. Earlier, two incidents of peeing on co passenger were reported on Air India flights, one from New York to Delhi and another from Paris to New Delhi. However, in the latter, it was learnt that the drunk passenger relieved himself on an empty seat.