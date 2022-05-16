A drunk passenger created a ruckus on the Doha-Bengaluru flight that led to an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on May 14. According to police officials, the passenger is recognised as Sarfuddin Ulwar from Kerala. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel caught hold of him as soon as the flight landed and handed him over to the police. Ulwar was caught misbehaving with an air hostess when she tried to stop him from drinking. He further abused fellow passengers and got into a fight whosoever tried to stop him.

Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and led to an emergency landing. He is arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft act.

