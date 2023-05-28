topStoriesenglish2614774
EgyptAir Cairo-Jeddah Flight's Tire Bursts During Landing In Saudi Arabia, All Passengers Safe

The Boeing 737 operated by EgyptAir made a safe landing on the runway in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported.

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt's national carrier said. No causalities were reported. Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early on Sunday, and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 made a safe landing on the runway, and all passengers disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said. The airline didn't elaborate on what caused the problem and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

