EgyptAir Cairo-Jeddah Flight's Tire Bursts During Landing In Saudi Arabia, All Passengers Safe

An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt's national carrier said. No causalities were reported. Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early on Sunday, and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 made a safe landing on the runway, and all passengers disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said. The airline didn't elaborate on what caused the problem and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

Also read: IndiGo Airline's First Boeing 777 Wide-Body Aircraft Lands In Delhi: Watch Video