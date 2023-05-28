IndiGo Airline's First Boeing 777 Wide-Body Aircraft Lands In Delhi: Watch Video

IndiGo's first wide-body aircraft landed in India, showcasing its livery on the newly introduced Boeing 777 aircraft. A B777 aircraft, which will serve in the Delhi-Istanbul route, landed in New Delhi on Sunday, sporting the airline's white and blue livery. The Boeing 777 aircraft has a total seating capacity of 400 passengers.

Through a codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo is providing connectivity to 33 European destinations, which includes countries such as Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and Edinburgh. These wide-body aircraft have been introduced to meet the growing demand for international travel from India.

"These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions," the airline said in a statement. The airline said these flights will benefit Indian students traveling to Europe for educational purposes.

"We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on damp lease, which will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route. Through this addition, we are implementing our strategy and delivering on our promise to provide more convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe this summer," Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said earlier this month.

"Istanbul, being a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable. We are continually reassuring our customers by delivering on our commitment to being on-time, affordable, courteous, and providing hassle-free connectivity across an unparalleled network."