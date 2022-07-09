Eid al-Adha: Dubai-based Emirates airline offering special menu for holidays

Emirates airlines have started a special offer to take care of its customers during the festival of Eid al-Adha. The airline has announced a special menu for travelers in every class, taking note of the festival. The airlines announced that the particular food would be served for four days starting from 9 July to 12 July. It is to be noted that Eid- al-Adha is the second-largest holiday celebrated by the followers of Islam all around the world. As per the airline, the announcement symbolises the pride the airline carries in the Emirati heritage.

The special Eid al-Adha menu of the Emirates will be served on 60 routes of the airline. Moreover, the menu includes traditional Eid dishes for every cabin. The routes include all the flights from Dubai to the Far East, India, the Gulf region, the middle east, Africa, and Europe.

In celebration of Eid Al Adha and in honour of our proud Emirati heritage, we will be serving traditional and much-loved Eid dishes on our flights from 9 to 12 July. https://t.co/3Xm88FCoXp pic.twitter.com/BvfTnkiSuy — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 7, 2022

Emirates’ Eid al-Adha menu

Sharing the information, the airlines said, "Economy Class customers will be delighted by a selection of Chicken Biryani or Lamb Gabuli for the main course, followed by the iconic Aseeda Eid pudding or classic date cake for dessert. First and Business Class passengers will enjoy Hamour Machbous, Chicken Biryani, or Lamb Gabuli, followed by decadent Baklava cheesecake or a fragrant cardamom cake. A380 onboard lounges will also be serving a selection of special Emirati-style pastries. All customers traveling on the first and second day of Eid will receive a complimentary sweet treat to take away."

Also read: Go First airline announces sale on domestic flight tickets, fares start at Rs 1,499

The airlines further informed that the passengers traveling during the Eid period can also get good entertainment along with the special food. The travelers can get 5,000 channels and one demand entertainment on ice, with 15,00 movies from all around the world along with 100 kids' channels. They further informed the passengers that MBC's Shahid, one of the leading Arabic platforms, would also be available on flights. It is to be noted that Shahid offers 430 channels of audio and 170 channels for TV shows and films in the Arabic language.