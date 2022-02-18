हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emirates

Emirates flight to Washington flew too low and fast over city-state: Report

No one was injured in the December 19 flight, but such low altitudes and high speeds can cause damage to an aircraft and increase the risk of striking a tall building, report read. 

Emirates flight to Washington flew too low and fast over city-state: Report
Image for representation

In December, a long-haul Emirates flight heading to Washington flew incredibly low. The Boeing 777 failed to properly climb and flew close to the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea, the investigators acknowledged this on February 17.

However, no one was injured in the December 19 flight, but such low altitudes and high speeds can cause damage to an aircraft and increase the risk of striking a tall building. Tracking data suggests Flight No. EK231 was just 200 feet off the ground at points as it flew over Dubai's Deira neighborhood before reaching the Persian Gulf.

The initial report by the General Civil Aviation Authority said the female pilot flying the Boeing 777 for the nighttime departure had put the plane's altitude selector to 4,000 feet, which is standard. The pilot also said she followed the instructions of the plane's onboard computer, the report said.

Also read: Now fly from Bengaluru to Hampi in helicopter, BLADE India launches services

However, the plane flew low and fast. Investigators say they recovered data from the plane, but the cockpit voice recorder had been overwritten, without elaborating. While the plane would rotate at such low speed, the plane was still on the ground.

Investigators say their final report will focus on the root cause of the shallow climb of the aircraft and the crew performance. Emirates, a state-owned airline in Dubai, declined to comment.

With inputs from AP

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EmiratesWashingtonBoeing 777Aviation
Next
Story

Now fly from Bengaluru to Hampi in helicopter, BLADE India launches services

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: 'Russia may attack on false pretext'