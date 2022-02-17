Now fly from Bengaluru to Hampi in helicopter, BLADE India launches services

BLADE India has established Hampi as its third route in Karnataka to make transit more comfortable for travellers. Beginning February 18th, 2022, BLADE will offer weekly by-the-seat services between Bengaluru and Hampi. The same is available for booking.

Travel from Bengaluru to Hampi takes 7 hours by road, which will now be significantly reduced to a 1.2-hour flight. This enables travellers to spend more time exploring the sites in Hampi rather than spending half a day travelling.

Travellers flying into the city can board the flight from Jakkur vertiport, 20 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport. Prices per person one way between Bengaluru to Hampi will cost INR 35,000/- plus taxes. BLADE fliers can avail all-round holistic experience through their baggage, ground transfers and partner benefits.

This is BLADE’s second launch within a span of two months since its pilot operations between Bangalore - Coorg and Kabini in December 2021. This also makes the brand the only player in the state to offer by-the-seat helicopter services, connecting congested and inaccessible ground routes through an efficient air transport system.

Commenting on the expansion of its services, Payal Satish, Commercial Director, BLADE India, said, “As a magnificent city of ruins, Hampi boasts riches in terms of culture & history and enjoys footfalls from across the country. However, enduring long hours of road travel to and from Bangalore eats into the precious time that travellers could otherwise spend enjoying their holiday. BLADE aims to mitigate this pain point and allow fliers to experience efficiency in their travel and make Hampi more accessible. .”

BLADE’s inherent safety, along with the implementation of leading health and safety protocols designed by its joint venture partner y, BLADE Urban Air Mobility IncA, makes for an extremely safe travel experience. Additionally, BLADE India has implemented guidelines issued by the GOI and WHO. The brand ensures that its crew and staff members are undertaking all the necessary precautions.

