Emirates Airline

Emirates to resume flights to India at pre-pandemic levels

After the Covid-19 pandemic hiatus Emirates is planning on resuming their pre-pandemic for Indian destinations with 170 flights weekly.

Image for representation

Emirates Airline, based in Dubai, will resume pre-pandemic flying frequency to its Indian destinations from April 1. The airline plans on operating 170 weekly flights in the country.

The flights will also include 35 weekly flights to Mumbai, 28 to New Delhi, 24 to Bengaluru and 21 to Chennai, amongst others.

"The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022," the airline said in a statement.

"Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022. Emirates flight EK 500/501 is operated by the iconic double-decker aircraft."

With inputs from IANS

