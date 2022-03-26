AAI revises Covid guidelines concerning international operations, details here

After resuming the international flights from 27 March Airports Authority of India has revised the Covid guidelines concerning international operations. As per the new guideline, it will not be mandatory for the crew members to wear a full PPE kit.

In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. It has revised its existing COVID guidelines concerned with international operations(1/3) — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 26, 2022

They also mentioned that keeping the rule of keeping three seats vacant on an international flight has been removed. In addition, the authority is re-introducing the pat-down search by the security personnel conducted at airports. However, AAI also mentioned that wearing masks while in the airport and in aircraft will still be mandatory. More information to follow.

