AAI

AAI revises Covid guidelines concerning international operations, details here

Airports Authority of India has announced revised Covid guidelines concerning international operations considering the decreasing number of Covid cases.

Image for representation

After resuming the international flights from 27 March Airports Authority of India has revised the Covid guidelines concerning international operations. As per the new guideline, it will not be mandatory for the crew members to wear a full PPE kit.

They also mentioned that keeping the rule of keeping three seats vacant on an international flight has been removed. In addition, the authority is re-introducing the pat-down search by the security personnel conducted at airports. However, AAI also mentioned that wearing masks while in the airport and in aircraft will still be mandatory. More information to follow.

