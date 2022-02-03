Ethiopian Airlines first Boeing 737 MAX flight since the deadly crash

Since the fatal crash nearly three years ago, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest aviation group, has operated its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on 1st February since the plane had been grounded globally for nearly three years. There was a mixed reaction to Ethiopian Airlines’ first flights after the grounding.

There was a horrific crash in a field in March 2019 that caused the death of all 157 passengers and crew onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. There was another incident five months earlier, in which the same model of aircraft crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

Ethiopian Airlines has said in a press release that they have returned its Boeing 737 MAX back in service with the airlines. Onboard the first flight after the accident were the board chairman and executives, Boeing executives, ministers, ambassadors, government officials, journalists, and customers.

Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said that the Ethiopian Airlines places safety as its top priority, and it guides all decisions and actions the airline takes.

Boeing 737 MAX jets have been grounded worldwide since the incident, including Ethiopian Airlines.

