Etihad Airways partners Armani/Casa to provide consumers 'beyond business' experience

A new partnership between Etihad Airways and Armani/Casa is established in order to produce a luxury travel experience and raise the bar for the aviation industry. With the help of renowned designer Giorgio Armani, the agreement, which will go into effect in December 2022, defines a distinctive vision for Etihad's premium offering. A collaboration between Etihad and Armani/Casa produced the constellation-inspired Constellation Collection. The range has a distinctive geometric pattern that subtly adorns the collection in order to give Etihad's visitors an experience that extends "beyond business." For a truly opulent in-flight experience, the collection offers a new dinner service with ceramics, glasses, cutlery, and serving ware in addition to premium linens.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: "Today we unveil a completely new and elevated way to fly with Etihad Airways-an experience defined by our Emirati heritage yet shaped by a clear vision for our future. Known globally for its Italian luxury and elegance, Armani/Casa is the ideal brand partner to create an unparalleled level of bespoke service and refinement for our guests."

Also read: Haryana to become first state in India to set up district wise helipad for emergency services

The dining service has elegant shapes with modern finishes that have been enhanced, combined materials, and embossed patterns. The UAE`s diverse cultural heritage is reflected in the usage of various textures. The colour scheme echoes Abu Dhabi`s surroundings: slate symbolises the city`s sophistication and dark green is inspired by the area`s date palm trees. Aquamarine represents the beauty of the mangroves.

With its patterned handles and delightfully tactile distinctive silverware, Armani/Casa brings its unmistakable experience right to the guest.

The assortment was created in keeping with the airline`s dedication to sustainability. Equipment weight has been decreased by up to 10% thanks to strong, high-quality materials and creative designs, which means less fuel is used and less pollutants are produced.

The premium textiles line combines quality materials for the best rest with one of the most well-known luxury lifestyle brands in the world. The Armani/Casa distinctive designs are included on a pair of matching pillowcases and duvet covers to further improve the Business class turndown service. The airline`s brand-new, cutting-edge memory foam mattress will assist passengers on lengthier flights by enhancing the comfort of the fully-flat bed in Business.

With inputs from IANS