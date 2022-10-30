Haryana to become first state in India to set up district wise helipad for emergency services

In order to respond to emergencies, Haryana will soon establish district-specific helipad facilities, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday. Additionally, inclusive arrangements will be made to guarantee that these helipads have suitable night-landing amenities. He stated this while presiding over a meeting with representatives from the Civil Aviation Department. The state administration has begun making efforts in this area. According to a formal statement, he provided the relevant officers with the required instructions during the meeting.

The deputy chief minister said recently, a Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference was held during which the need to build a helipad in every district of each state across the country was discussed in detail.

Also read: IndiGo plane fire: DGCA blames 'engine stall', increased airflow for incident at Delhi Airport

In this direction, the Haryana government had expressed its desire to take the first initiative by setting up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle emergencies. Chautala said the Haryana government has always been at the fore in implementing the schemes and concepts launched by the central government in the state. The plan to set up helipads in every district will also be implemented soon, he said.

For this, instructions have been given to the Home Department and the Director General of Police to develop infrastructure. Certainly, Haryana will become the first state in which every district will have helipad facilities, he added.

Chautala said the possibility of setting up a helipad in the district police lines should also be worked out for ensuring a safe landing facility. With the development of this type of infrastructure, helicopter landings can be done in war and emergency-like situations, he said. Besides this, setting up of helipads in the police lines, all arrangements will also be made for the security of these helipads.

Chautala said under the regional connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), an action plan is being prepared to tie up with seven other states to identify new routes from Hisar by April next year to strengthen air connectivity. With the success of this action plan, the citizens of the state will get wide access to air travel, he added. He said that an institute would be set up in Haryana for imparting airport security training. He directed the officials to earmark the places in Hisar, Sirsa, and Pinjore for this.

With inputs from PTI