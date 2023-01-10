topStoriesenglish
‘Everyone onboard is safe’: Russian Embassy on alleged bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight

Moscow-Goa flight bomb scare: A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa with 244 people onboard was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar, a move which was triggered after Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat. 

Jamnagar: The Russian Embassy has issued a statement after a Goa-bound flight coming from Moscow was diverted to Gujarat following a bomb threat on Monday. The embassy said that they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. "The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

 

 

The statement from the Russian Embassy came shortly after the Moscow-Goa flight was diverted to Gujarat`s Jamnagar, a move which was triggered after the Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat on Monday. 

The Moscow-Goa chartered flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. "Aircraft is under isolation bay," said airport officials. 

According to the Jamnagar airport director, "Total 244 passengers onboard flight was landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation/security." Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi said that all 244 passengers and crew members on board the Goa-bound Moscow Chartered flight have been evacuated safely.  

"The plane landed safely, and all 236 passengers and 8 crew members are on the flight. All 244 present on the plane have been evacuated safely and have been guided at the lounge inside the terminal building of the airport," he added. "Bomb detection and disposal work is undergoing at the airport," he added.

Sharing more information, the Jamnagar Collector said, "We received info regarding a bomb in the Moscow-Goa flight which has been diverted to Jamnagar. The flight has 236 passengers and 8 crew members. All passengers have been safely taken out and are in the airport lounge. Bomb detection and disposal work going on."

 

 

"The security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours. Intensive checking of the aircraft and passengers has been done. The passenger's luggage is being checked and details are being verified," Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector, said.

The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. He also said that they were informed about the presence of a bomb in the Goa-bound flight from Moscow and hence the flight was diverted to Jamnagar. 

