'Expensive mistake' Wing of plane scratches fuselage of another aircraft: Watch Video

When two planes come close to each other on land or air, the result is always destruction. Hence, air traffic controllers work hard to avoid the situation. Recently, circulated on social media shows the wing of an aircraft come in contact with the front end of the fuselage of a plane. The 14-second video clip ends once the wing of the plane gets away from the other aircraft. It is to be noted that such an instance at an airport can be very dangerous and result in damage to aircraft, as well as can end up hurting travellers on the aircraft.

The Twitter video shows an aircraft's wing scratching the paint out of a blue aircraft. Since the video is closely focused on the wing and the front end of the aircraft, it is hard to determine the airline or model of the aircraft. The incident probably occurred while one of these aircraft was taxing on the runway and ended up way too close to the other one. Looking at it closely, one can even see the blue paint getting scratched and falling down the aircraft after a while.

The video got a wave of reactions going on social media; one of the users reacted to the video by calling it "an expensive mistake." Others joined the chorus. While one of the users questioned, "But can it still fly?" On a similar note, talking about the aircraft's fitness for flight, another user said, "Both airplanes should be suspended for inspection and fixing damages before they depart again !!"

A similar incident occurred on Friday night at JFK airport in New York when a Boeing 737, run by Delta Airlines, and the Boeing 777, operated by American Airlines, came too close to each other on the runway. After the incident, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a probe to investigate the incident.