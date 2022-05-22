Explained: Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi always fly at night?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a busy foreign visit schedule in the last fortnight. Earlier this month, he travelled to Germany, Denmark, and France for three days before heading to Nepal for Buddha Jayanti. The Prime Minister will return to Japan for another important visit next week, continuing his hectic schedule this month. There is a pattern to his schedule if you look closely. He usually travels at night to save time, then attends engagements and meetings the next day before flying overnight to the next destination.

His visit to Japan will be no different. He will be leaving on May 22 night, arriving early morning in Tokyo on May 23 and will be off to work straight away. He will hold meetings with top business honchos and address the Indian community. PM Modi will next day attend the Quad meeting, hold bilaterals and then fly back the same night to India.

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

The Prime Minister spent just one night in Germany and Denmark in his recent visits. Similarly, during the Japan visit also, he will spend just one night and will be travelling back during the night. Overall, PM Modi will have visited five countries this month while spending a total of only three nights in these countries. He would have spent four nights on the plane to save time.

A source who knows Prime Minister Modi for several years explained that long back in the early nineties, when travelling as an ordinary citizen, Narendra Modi use to put the special frequent-flyer card to good use. At that time, he used to visit the destinations during the day and usually take the last flight back so that hotel-stay money could be saved. He used to sleep in the plane and airports very often, the source added. It has turned into one of his habits to save time and resources, sources close to PM added.

A previous report on PTI stated that as soon as he steps on the flight, the prime minister tunes his body and sleep cycle to the time zone of the destination, sources added, noting that if this means even if it is night in India when he takes off, he may not sleep if it would be a day in the country of destination.

He does the same thing when returning to India and tunes his body and sleep cycle according to the Indian time, ensuring that he is fresh and ready to go when he lands during the daytime.

With agencies inputs

