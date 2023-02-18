Fact Check: IndiGo Trumps Air India to Place Largest Aircraft Order of 500 Planes

The Tata Group-owned airline Air India recently placed an order of 840 planes, 470 firm and 370 options with Airbus and Boeing. The order of 470 firm aircraft makes it the single largest deal ever in the history of aviation, surpassing 2011 American Airline deal of 460 planes. While the aviation world is still figuring out the Air India deal, which is hailed as "Landmark" by the world's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, there were media reports on February 18, 2023 talking about another massive deal by an Indian airline.

As per various reports, India's largest airline and budget air carrier placed a whopping order of 500 aircrafts with Airbus. The reports cited a recent interview given by the airline's head of international sales, Vinay Malhotra on Friday, February 17, 2023. In an interview given to ANI, Malhotra said "We are currently flying over 300 aircraft and we have nearly 500 more on order."

His quote was misunderstood to interpret that IndiGo has ordered 500 aircraft. The truth is, IndiGo has ordered 500 planes in the past, in multiple stages and is awaiting delivery of these planes These orders include the 2019 deal of 300 planes with European plane maker Airbus, whose A320 family of single aisle plane IndiGo operates.

He also noted that as part of the expansion plans, IndiGo has partnered with Turkish airlines to expand its reach to Europe. He added that it will help improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and to Europe. IndiGo has aircraft in the pipeline from European giant Airbus that will ensure steady delivery till 2030, according to airline officials. Malhotra further said the airline is currently flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 per cent of them on international routes.

"Currently IndiGo is flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 per cent of them on international routes. Our current international flights are concentrated around the Indian sub-continent and some other countries around. The farthest we travel is to Turkey and Istanbul. We have been very keen to fly further and that`s why a partnership with Turkish airlines. This is a code ship partnership which allows us to penetrate Europe like never before," he said.

"We are having 27 points in Europe which covers the UK, France, Italy, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, and so many more points. These points have multiple frequencies with Turkish airlines and with our partnership with them as a codeshare we are able to carry passengers from India to Istanbul and from Istanbul to beyond. Within India too with our 76 online points, we are able to funnel people from all over India into Delhi and Mumbai further to Istanbul and then beyond to Europe," he added.

Talking about the competition, without naming Air India, which recently ordered 470 planes, he said, "Competition is always welcomed. India has currently approximately 7.3 per cent less than 100 million people who have a passport. As Indian people get a passport the first thing they want to do is fly overseas. There is huge potential for travellers who are aspiring to travel within India or overseas. So we are in the right place at the right time to take people beyond the borders of India."

He further said that in near future IndiGo will launch two new points, one would be Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia. When asked why people should choose IndiGo to go to Europe and no other airlines, he said, "We are offering the best connectivity to Europe and IndiGo assures people of hassle-free service, on-time performance and affordable fares."

With ANI inputs