Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Cabin Crew, Ground Staff

Air India today announced its partnership with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for Air India employees under its transformation plans. The new uniforms will be in line with the new Air India brand identity, which was recently unveiled and will include over 10,000 Air India employees on the frontline, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff. Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023.

Air India announced a major five-year transformation roadmap named Vihaan.AI under the ownership of Tata Group. In the first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded, work was done on bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others.

Following this, Air India made two major annoucements, 1) for a record 470 aircraft deal with Airbus and Boeing to procure a wide range of narrow and wide body jets including India's first Airbus A350 planes and 2) revealing the new livery, logo and cabin identity of the Air India, doing away with tradition red and white paint scheme.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said: “Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”

Manish Malhotra, said: "It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance."