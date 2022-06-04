हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi airport, pushback towing vehicle burned- WATCH

A major disaster was averted after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire at Delhi Airport, following the incident investigation has been order in the incident, reports ANI.

Fire breaks out at Delhi airport, pushback towing vehicle burned- WATCH
Image Source- Twitter

An incident of a fire breaking out at Delhi airport was reported after pushback towing vehicle caught fire. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire. According to the report, a big disaster was avoided as numerous planes were near the cargo bay when the fire broke out.  "On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control."Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot.

Notably, there were several passenger planes present at the time of the incident, loading baggage. A video which is in possession of ANI shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported. An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments, including the Cargo Department for the fire incident.

Also read: China-built AG600, world’s biggest amphibious aircraft, completes its maiden flight

With inputs form ANI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi AirportFire incidentIGIA
Next
Story

China-built AG600, world’s biggest amphibious aircraft, completes its maiden flight

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Namaste India: People trapped in the well were rescued