Fire breaks out at Delhi airport, pushback towing vehicle burned- WATCH

An incident of a fire breaking out at Delhi airport was reported after pushback towing vehicle caught fire. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire. According to the report, a big disaster was avoided as numerous planes were near the cargo bay when the fire broke out. "On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control."Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot.

#WATCH Delhi: A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport at about 5:25 pm yesterday, 3rd June. A pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay. Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control. pic.twitter.com/MJSzSuMGSn — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Notably, there were several passenger planes present at the time of the incident, loading baggage. A video which is in possession of ANI shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported. An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments, including the Cargo Department for the fire incident.

With inputs form ANI