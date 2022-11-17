FitsAir to start direct flight services between Colombo-Tiruchirappalli from December 8, to operate thrice a week

To attract tourists in the neighbouring country, the Sri Lanka-based low-cost carrier FitsAir has announced to begin its direct flight services between Tiruchirapalli and Colombo from December 8. The airline is set to operate flight services thrice a week, on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from Bandaranaike International Airport. However, later, the airline will increase the number of flights to ten per week and will also expand its air routes to India and other countries. The low-cost airline will first commence flight operations between Trichy and Colombo and will later announce flight services from Trichy to Jaffna in its next summer schedule.

As per media reports, the summer schedule will begin in March 2023. The reports further state that Sri Lankan airlines plan to increase flight services to India in order to attract tourists from the neighbouring country.

Tiruchirapalli International airport took to Twitter to share the news. "The first Indian destination for FitsAir! Vanakkam Trichy FitsAir Introducing direct flights between Colombo-Trichy Starting 8th December," read the tweet.

FitsAir Introducing direct flights between Colombo-Trichy Starting 8th December#FitsAir #colombo #dubai #male #trichy @AAI_Official @AAIRHQSR @MoCA_GoI @CMOTamilnadu @PMOIndia @FitsAir @tntourismoffcl pic.twitter.com/mzW1mQ16O5 — TIRUCHIRAPPALLI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (@aaiTRZairport) November 16, 2022

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo also started its flight services to Sri Lanka in January 2022. However, flight services were soon suspended due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Meanwhile, Air India also reduced the flight services between India and Sri Lanka. The flight services were reduced from 16 flights per week currently to 13 flights per week from April 9 due to poor demand. In the new schedule, Air India operated a total of 13 flights per week, while the frequency from Chennai remained untouched. Flights from Delhi reduced from seven to four per week.