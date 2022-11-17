THIS state to get its first greenfield airport, PM Modi to inaugurate on November 19

The much-awaited Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to open its gate to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on November 19. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, the airport will improve connectivity and act as a catalyst for tourism and economic activities there. The newly-developed airport welcomes its passengers with a huge state-of-the-art entry gate at the airport, as it is made up of bamboo showcasing the shape of the state bird- the Great Hornbill. The Donyi Polo airport is the third airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

This airport will boost tourism in the state and also strengthen the security of Arunachal as the northeastern state shares an international boundary with three countries, which is a 1,160-km international border with China and a few hundred kilometers with Bhutan and Myanmar.

In October 2022, the Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo successfully test-landed its flight at the Donyi Polo airport. This will enhance the air connectivity of Arunachal Pradesh and will connect the northeastern state with the rest of the country.

Later, during his visit, PM Modi will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydropower station in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore. Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam,' a month-long programme being organised in Varanasi.

The state cabinet adopted "Donyi Polo Airport" as the name of the airport as it would represent the long-standing customs and rich cultural legacy of the tribally dominant state and would also reflect the long-standing indigenous respect for the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) among the populace.

Currently, there are 15 operational airports in the northeastern region -- Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Lilalabari, and Rupsi (Assam), Tezu and Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Agartala (Tripura), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dimapur (Nagaland), Lengpui (Mizoram) and Pakyong (Sikkim).

(With inputs from agencies)