Flooding At Frankfurt Airport Due To Heavy Rain, Flights Cancellation Leaves Passengers Stranded

Heavy rain and thunderstorm in parts of Germany caused flooding at the Frankfurt International Airport, the country's busiest and a major European hub, authorities said Thursday. Images and videos shared on social media websites revealed waterlogging on the apron of the airport, with many Lufthansa planes parked. The flooding led to dozens of flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, reported AP.

The airport said large quantities of water accumulated on the tarmac Wednesday evening and ground handling was suspended for more than two hours, German news agency dpa reported. Downpours in parts of southwestern and central Germany led to flooded basements and streets.

The airport website showed about 70 flights were cancelled by 11 pm, when flying is ordinarily halted for the night, while 23 flights headed for Frankfurt were diverted to other airports.



A passenger travelling from Macedonia To Barcelona tol Reuters, "There was a storm, a thunderstorm, so the flights were cancelled and we had to take a taxi to a hotel and we slept overnight. And now the flight that was supposed to be this morning is also cancelled. So now we're in line to find the new flight, hopefully today."