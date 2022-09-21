FlyBig airline to connect Manipur with Assam, starts flight services between Imphal-Guwahati

To provide economic and tourism boost to Northeastern states of India, Flybig airline announces to start flight operations between Imphal and Guwahati via Arunachal Pradesh’s Tezu town. The flight operations are scheduled to start next week. Boosting regional connectivity in the northeastern states, Flybig airlines will operate this newly-introduced flight on all days of the week except Monday. Regional airlines’ CMD Sanjay Mandavia stated that they further plan to connect Imphal with major cities in eastern India. FlyBig took to Twitter to share the news. "Connecting you to the wonder of Northeast - Imphal! Flybig with an inaugural fare of Rs. 799/- only! Hurry up and Book Now," read the tweet.

Flybig airlines’ CMD Sanjay Mandavia said: "We are supporting the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to give a major economic boost to this region of the country." "In the next few days, we have a plan to connect Imphal to major cities in eastern India." Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, Flybig flights will operate on the Imphal-Tezu-Guwahati route at an affordable price, an airport authority official said.

Flybig airlines operate 18 daily flights having Guwahati as its main hub. It is connecting Guwahati to seven destinations which include Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh, Kolkata, and Patna. Now, Imphal will be added to this list next week.

Earlier, FlyBig airlines in May started its flight services on the Shillong-Delhi route using its Q400 aircraft. The flight services operate twice a week. The flight departs from Shillong at 9:20 am and arrives at Delhi at 12:25 pm. On its return journey, the flight takes off from Delhi at 12:55 pm and lands in Shillong at 4:20 pm.

(With inputs from IANS)