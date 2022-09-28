Flying to Bengaluru? Blade India announces helicopter services from Airport to City, Check PRICES here

To make commuting easy for travellers in the IT capital of India Bengaluru, Blade India today announced the launch of helicopter flight services between Bengaluru International Airport and HAL. This helicopter service will be available every weekday at 9 am and return service at 4:15 pm. With the commencement of this intra-city service, travellers will be able to save a lot of time as it will skip the 2-hour commuting by road and will make travellers reach their destination in 12 minutes through this service. The helicopter service will start on October 10 and is now open for bookings. Flights can be booked like any other air ticket at an initial cost of Rs 3,250.

Blade India is offering two flights on this route currently - at 9 a.m. from Bengaluru airport to HAL and an evening return flight on the same route at 4:15 p.m. Blade India will subsequently introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City. HAL is very close to popular locations in the city such as Indiranagar and Koramangala, as well as IT parks.

“Our success lies in being able to democratize urban air mobility. While helicopter services are a premium product, with today’s launch we can offer an accessible entry point,” said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India. “Today’s launch is a significant milestone for us. It not only addresses the concerns mounting over congestion in Bengaluru city but paves the way for our future taxi service of eVTOL aircraft”, he added.

Blade India started in November 2019, with its maiden flights in Maharashtra between Mumbai, Pune, and Shirdi. Since, Blade has expanded its scheduled by-the-seat helicopter flights to Karnataka (to Coorg, Hampi, and Kabini) and Goa.