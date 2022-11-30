Football fans watch FIFA World Cup 2022 match 40,000 feet in air: Viral Video

With the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022, football fans all over the world have been excited to watch their favorite teams clash in the tournament. However, it is not possible for everyone to watch the live telecast of the matches, like the fans traveling during the match. To solve this problem, airlines like Etihad Airways started the live telecast of the tournament's matches on their flights, and fans of the game seem to be loving the idea. As video of the fans and nearly all the passengers of a flight watching the FIFA World Cup football match is going viral on the internet.

The video has gone viral on the internet and was originally posted by an account on Instagram going by the name Danielacnieto. The video was then shared by other pages and has got over 500 thousand views on the social media platform. Though it is not specified the flight of which airlines, our best guess is Etihad Airways. At the same time, the match on the screen of the passengers seems to be France vs Denmark.

Also read: Vistara, Air India merger: Singapore Airlines to remain part of Tata Group-owned air carrier services

Besides Etihad Airways, many airlines have decided to take care of the fans' entertainment with the live telecast of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. Fans can watch the tournament on flights JetBlue and Singapore Airlines. Besides, many airlines have taken steps to facilitate the passengers as many airlines like Qatar Airways started offering people travelling with Doha travel packages covering tickets to the tournament matches. While others increased their frequency to Doha.

After the video went viral, many people started guessing the airline that was operating the flight, while others appreciated the game. One of the social media users commented on the post, "The world cup brings countries together, Football is a magic sport." One other user commented, "Imagine being on the ground and hearing people cheer from overhead when someone scores a goal." Many people on the social media platform went on to talk about "that one person not watching the game."