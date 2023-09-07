G20 Summit: Delhi Airport Ready For Delegates With Enough Parking Slot, Dedicated Corridor

In one of its biggest test of times, the Delhi International Airport, India's biggest airport is getting ready to welcome the G20 delegates as India will be hosting the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. As per the Delhi Airport operator DIAL, the airport will have dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor to ensure seamless immigration clearance for G20 delegates, and a team of senior officials will monitor the arrival and departure operations related to the summit, reported PTI.

Clearing the rumours on the operational readiness of the India's biggest and busiest airports ahead of the G20 Summit, DIAL CEO on Wednesday said there are a required number of parking slots for VVIP aircraft, and that most of the guests for the summit will be coming by chartered flights or special VIP flights.

"While many of the guests will be arriving at Air Force Station on the Palam side, there are many other heads of states as well as other delegation members who are going to come at Terminal-3. We have made special arrangements for them," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said in a message. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

There will be dedicated gates and a dedicated corridor for the G20 delegates so that they can clear the immigration and customs in a seamless manner, he added. He also said there will be no inconvenience for the normal passengers amid the summit.

While noting that it has meticulously organised a range of provisions at the airport for the delegates, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has "formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates". "We have these guests arriving on September 8th and most of the day guests are likely to leave on September 10th.

The airport operator is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilities, according to a release.

Arrangements have been made for parking these flights on the air side in collaboration with different government agencies like Delhi Police as well as with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, he said and added that the airport has made available the required number of parking slots for the VVIP aircraft.

"There are going to be some disruptions as far as traffic on the city side is concerned, and that is where our advice to the travellers taking a flight from Delhi or coming to Delhi to make sure that they use the mode of transportation not as a car or a taxi, but they should prefer metro to actually travel to and from the airport," Jaipuriar said.

On August 26, DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the summit.