G20 Summit: Govt Plans To Shift Grounded Go First, IndiGo Planes From Delhi To Nearby Airports

With the G20 summit scheduled to be hosted in Delhi, the country's civil aviation ministry is engaged in discussions with stakeholders to relocate grounded aircraft from Delhi airport to nearby airports. The move comes as India prepares to welcome all the heads-of-state of the G20 countries and invited nations, necessitating ample parking space for the special aircraft during the summit. The G20 summit in Delhi has garnered significant attention, with dignitaries from across the globe set to converge for critical discussions on global economic matters.

To accommodate the special aircraft of the attending heads-of-state, the civil aviation ministry is proactively addressing the parking space concerns at Delhi airport. Both security agencies and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) have raised alarms, emphasizing the urgency of creating adequate parking space for the special aircraft.

A senior government official told ANI, “The matter has been communicated to multiple relevant parties, including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other aviation stakeholders.”



A government official told ANI, “Approximately 70-80 aircraft are currently parked at Delhi airport due to various reasons such as engine replacements, technical issues, and bankruptcy cases.” Among the grounded aircraft are those belonging to GoFirst, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, and other private jets.

The aviation security agency has directed the ministry and airline operators to expedite the process of shifting the grounded planes to alternate locations as soon as possible. The confirmation on the availability of an adequate number of parking slots for the special aircraft now rests on Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The response from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is awaited, as it will play a vital role in enabling a smooth and successful G20 summit in the nation's capital.