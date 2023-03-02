Massive Turbulence on Germany-Mauritius Flight With 272 Onboard, 20 Passengers Injured

Turbulence caused several injuries on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Mauritius on Thursday, according to the German news agency dpa. An airline representative told dpa that approximately two hours before arrival, Condor aircraft DE2314 struck turbulence, inflicting injuries on about 20 passengers and crew members. The main island of Mauritius, an archipelago country, is located 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometres) off the southeast coast of Africa.

The airline spokesperson said those who were injured were being medically examined. It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were, dpa reported. The aircraft's cabin was supposedly also damaged, but no further details were given.

The plane carried 272 passengers and 13 crew members and landed safely at 6:29 am.

With Agency Inputs