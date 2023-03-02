topStoriesenglish2579256
NewsAviation
MAURITIUS

Massive Turbulence on Germany-Mauritius Flight With 272 Onboard, 20 Passengers Injured

On its way to Mauritius, Condor aircraft DE2314 aircraft, with 272 passengers and 13 crew members, experienced turbulence injuring multiple passengers during the journey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Massive Turbulence on Germany-Mauritius Flight With 272 Onboard, 20 Passengers Injured

Turbulence caused several injuries on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Mauritius on Thursday, according to the German news agency dpa. An airline representative told dpa that approximately two hours before arrival, Condor aircraft DE2314 struck turbulence, inflicting injuries on about 20 passengers and crew members. The main island of Mauritius, an archipelago country, is located 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometres) off the southeast coast of Africa.

The airline spokesperson said those who were injured were being medically examined. It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were, dpa reported. The aircraft's cabin was supposedly also damaged, but no further details were given.

Also read: Vistara Begins Direct Flight Services on Mumbai-Dammam Route; Check Details

The plane carried 272 passengers and 13 crew members and landed safely at 6:29 am.

With Agency Inputs

Live Tv

MauritiusFlightFlight turbulenceFrankfurtGermany

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985