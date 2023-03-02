Vistara Begins Direct Flight Services on Mumbai-Dammam Route; Check Details

Vistara, the best full-service airline in India and a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group, launched its daily non-stop service between Mumbai and Dammam. This adds to Vistara's seven times weekly service between Mumbai and Jeddah as the airline's second destination in Saudi Arabia. Only Vistara offers customers on this route the option of a Premium Economy cabin in addition to Business and Economy Class, thanks to the deployment of its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration and improved features.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to commence operations in Dammam, a major administrative hub in Saudi Arabia and home to a large Indian diaspora. The addition of Dammam to our growing international network is in line with our goal to further strengthen our presence in the Middle East. Dammam will be the fifth Vistara destination in the region – after Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat. We are certain that, Vistara, with its award-winning product and services, will be a preferred carrier on the Mumbai-Dammam route.”

Meanwhile, beginning on February 14, 2023, Vistara began offering service to Goa's Manohar International Airport (also known as the New Goa International Airport). Together with six times weekly flights to and from Mumbai, Vistara will offer direct daily flights from the new Goa Airport to Bangalore. From Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, Vistara already offers flights to Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport).

Moreover, Vistara announced that as of March 26, it would begin operating international flights on Mauritius to Mumbai route. According to Vistara, the five times weekly flight services would be accommodated on a long-range A321 aircraft that the airline recently added to its fleet in a three-class layout (business, premium economy, and economy). This is a new stage in the airline's strategy for growing its network of overseas routes.