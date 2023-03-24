Glider Plane Crashes Into House Soon After Take Off In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Video Surfaces

A private joyride glider aircraft crashed into a residential house in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. The plane accident inured a pilot and a 14-year-old passenger. As per the authorities, both the people involved in the accident were sent to the hospital in critical condition. Reports suggest that the plane got into the accident after a technical glitch disrupted the flight of the small aircraft. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined and can only be confirmed after a probe.

The gilder aircraft took off from Dhanbad's Bawadda airstrip and ended up crashing in a residential area. The visuals of the crash before crashing into the residential building were caught on camera and the video was shared on social media platforms.

The video of the incident shows the small aircraft gradually descending toward an airstrip. However, instead of executing the landing the aircraft moves away from the airstrip and can be seen flying over public roads. Toward, the end of the video the camera shows the cockpit of the aircraft and later shows the moment of impact during the crash.

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) 2seater glider crashed in Dhanbad, Two people, including pilot injured , live video pic.twitter.com/bGrsEkUNL9 March 24, 2023

Talking about the incident, ASK SK Mandla of Barwada Police Station said, "Information was received at the police station that a glider crash had happened near Birsa Munda. Police teams have reached the spot and are stationed there. Two people were injured. And we're further checking." PTI quotes Bawadda police stations in charge Ashish Kumar Yadav saying, "The joyride glider fell on a building just after taking off from the Barwadda airstrip at around 4:50 pm."

The passenger injured in the incident has been identified as Kush Singh from Patna, Bihar. The man was travelling to his uncle Pawan Singh's home in Dhanbad. The boy had taken a joyride in a glider operated by a private firm from the Barwadda airport. A driver and a passenger are the only people who can ride in a joyride glider.