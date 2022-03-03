हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IATA

Global air passenger traffic to reach pre-Covid levels by 2024: IATA

"This is expected to improve to 83 per cent in 2022, 94 per cent in 2023, 103 per cent in 2024 and 111 per cent in 2025," IATA said.

Global air passenger traffic to reach pre-Covid levels by 2024: IATA
Image for representation

According to the International Flight Transport Association (IATA), the total number of air passengers in the world will approach four billion in 2024, up 3% from the pre-Covid level in 2019.

In 2021, overall traveller numbers were 47 per cent of the pre-COVID level, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned.

"This is expected to improve to 83 per cent in 2022, 94 per cent in 2023, 103 per cent in 2024 and 111 per cent in 2025," it added.

Also read: Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet is now behind Russian Oligarchs: Report

IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said, "the trajectory for the recovery in passenger numbers from COVID-19 was not changed by the Omicron variant."

"People want to travel. And when travel restrictions are lifted, they return to the skies," he noted.
There is still a long way to go to reach a normal state of affairs, but the forecast for the evolution in passenger numbers gives good reason to be optimistic," Walsh stated.

IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic. 

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IATAAir trafficAir TravellersAirlines
Next
Story

Tata Motors to launch mobile car showrooms in rural India

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Russia-Ukraine War: 7,000 Russian troops killed, claims Ukraine; Russia denies