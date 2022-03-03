Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet is now behind Russian Oligarchs: Report

Several nations have offered assistance to Ukraine by coming to the aid of the nation in the midst of its battle against the Russian invasion. Nevertheless, the Russian invasion has continued. Individuals like Jack Sweeney, the teen who made headlines by tracking Elon Musk's jet, has now turned his attention to Russian billionaires and tycoons as they find themselves in trouble over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Oligarch Jets Twitter account has 21,92,000 followers, as well as an automated feed introduced on Sunday, February 27, which coincided with new sanctions against Putin's inner circle. The teen is tracking at least 21 top Russian tycoons.

In addition to the Steel magnate Alexander Abramov, a billionaire from Russia, other billionaires include Gediminas Kalinin, whose jets and helicopters have been taking off and landing in locales scattered across the globe, such as London, Seychelles, Antigua and Barbuda, Dubai, and even London.

According to the new Twitter page, many people seem to be interested in following these air routes. According to the Kremlin, Facebook and other media outlets are currently restricted in Russia because they spread misinformation.

Since this is an ongoing crisis in Russia and Ukraine, getting information from them isn't easy, but the hack into the private jets has given us some new data.

