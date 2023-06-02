topStoriesenglish2617010
Go First Airline Submits Revival Plan To DGCA: 26 Planes, 152 Daily Flights To Restart Ops

With the revival plan submitted, the Go First airline management is awaiting the nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for restarting the flight operations

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

As reported by PTI, the cash-strapped Go First Airline has submitted a revival plan to the aviation regulator DGCA ahead of restarting its commercial flight operations in India. The budget airline, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, plans to restart operations with 26 planes and 152 daily flights. The airline stopped flying on May 3, 2023 and was asked by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to submit a detailed plan before restarting its flight operations in the country. The report further states that the airline is in discussions with lenders for funds to meet the working capital requirements.

The Wadia Group-run airline stopped flying a day after filing application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings with NCLT and is yet to pay some senior level executives and pilots. As per PTI, on the condition of anonymity, a source said the carrier's salary outgo is around Rs 30 crore per month and currently, the workforce is around 4,700 as many have put in their papers in one month.

With the revival plan submitted, the airline management is awaiting the nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for restarting the flight operations. "As per the plan provided to the DGCA this week, Go First is looking to recommence operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft, of which 22 will be engaged in active operations and 4 will be kept as spares," the source told PTI.

According to the source, the regulator had raised certain queries and sought clarifications on the revival plan, and those have been addressed. Prior to pausing operations a month ago, Go First was operating over 200 flights daily.

The budget carrier, has been flying for more than 17 years and has an all Airbus A320 fleet of aircrafts, operating on domestic sectors, and some international sectors as well.

